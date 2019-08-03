Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage dog park carpet range

488 Dogwood Trail Available 08/07/19 488 Dogwood Trail: 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on large lot. Double headed separate shower in master and detached 2 car garage/workshop. Located just off the intersection of Hwy 72 and Dogwood Trail in Tyrone. -



(RLNE5008432)