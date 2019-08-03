All apartments in Tyrone
Last updated August 3 2019

488 Dogwood Trail

488 Dogwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

488 Dogwood Trail, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
dog park
carpet
range
488 Dogwood Trail Available 08/07/19 488 Dogwood Trail: 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on large lot. Double headed separate shower in master and detached 2 car garage/workshop. Located just off the intersection of Hwy 72 and Dogwood Trail in Tyrone. -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Dogwood Trail have any available units?
488 Dogwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 488 Dogwood Trail have?
Some of 488 Dogwood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Dogwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
488 Dogwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Dogwood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 Dogwood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 488 Dogwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 488 Dogwood Trail offers parking.
Does 488 Dogwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 488 Dogwood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Dogwood Trail have a pool?
No, 488 Dogwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 488 Dogwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 488 Dogwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Dogwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Dogwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Dogwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 488 Dogwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
