All apartments in Tyrone
Find more places like 355 Park Haven Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyrone, GA
/
355 Park Haven Ln
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

355 Park Haven Ln

355 Park Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tyrone
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

355 Park Haven Lane, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Superior Executive Rental has it ALL! Owner's Retreat on the MAIN Level with Large Double walk-in Closet; Luxury Spa Bath with Title Floor, Double Vanities, Glass/Title Shower and Soaking Tub. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Large Island, Custom Cabinetry and Stainless Appliances, Overlooking the Breakfast Area is a Large Family Room with Fireplace and Built-in Bookshelves. Additional Office/Bedroom, Full Bath, Laundry and Mudroom on the first floor. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms, Loft and Bonus or Media Room on the Second Floor. Finished Terrace Level with Kitchenette (Stove, Refrigerator & Microwave) behind Custom Bar; Full Bath and additional unfinished space for Storage. Three Car Side Entry Garage. April Move-In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Park Haven Ln have any available units?
355 Park Haven Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 355 Park Haven Ln have?
Some of 355 Park Haven Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Park Haven Ln currently offering any rent specials?
355 Park Haven Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Park Haven Ln pet-friendly?
No, 355 Park Haven Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 355 Park Haven Ln offer parking?
Yes, 355 Park Haven Ln offers parking.
Does 355 Park Haven Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Park Haven Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Park Haven Ln have a pool?
No, 355 Park Haven Ln does not have a pool.
Does 355 Park Haven Ln have accessible units?
No, 355 Park Haven Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Park Haven Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Park Haven Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Park Haven Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Park Haven Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tyrone Apartments with BalconiesTyrone Apartments with Garages
Tyrone Apartments with Washer-DryersTyrone Furnished Apartments
Tyrone Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GA
Belvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College