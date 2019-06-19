355 Park Haven Ln

Amenities
Superior Executive Rental has it ALL! Owner's Retreat on the MAIN Level with Large Double walk-in Closet; Luxury Spa Bath with Title Floor, Double Vanities, Glass/Title Shower and Soaking Tub. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Large Island, Custom Cabinetry and Stainless Appliances, Overlooking the Breakfast Area is a Large Family Room with Fireplace and Built-in Bookshelves. Additional Office/Bedroom, Full Bath, Laundry and Mudroom on the first floor. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms, Loft and Bonus or Media Room on the Second Floor. Finished Terrace Level with Kitchenette (Stove, Refrigerator & Microwave) behind Custom Bar; Full Bath and additional unfinished space for Storage. Three Car Side Entry Garage. April Move-In.