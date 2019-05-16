All apartments in Tyrone
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

304 Carriage Oaks

304 Carriage Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Carriage Oaks Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
The 2 story foyer welcomes you to plenty of space for entertaining and many features throughout. Formal living room, separate dinning room, office with attached bath, spacious master suite, open kitchen, sold surface counters, breakfast room and great room with fireplace and built ins are featured on the main floor. Spacious secondary bedrooms, don't miss the one with a large cubby! The finished basement is suitable for a teen or in-law suite includes its own laundry hook ups. The open kitchen, layout and upgrades will not disappoint. The over-sized deck overlooks a spacious fenced in back yard great for playing and entertaining. Convenient to I-85 and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Carriage Oaks have any available units?
304 Carriage Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 304 Carriage Oaks have?
Some of 304 Carriage Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Carriage Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
304 Carriage Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Carriage Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 304 Carriage Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 304 Carriage Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 304 Carriage Oaks offers parking.
Does 304 Carriage Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Carriage Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Carriage Oaks have a pool?
Yes, 304 Carriage Oaks has a pool.
Does 304 Carriage Oaks have accessible units?
No, 304 Carriage Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Carriage Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Carriage Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Carriage Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Carriage Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
