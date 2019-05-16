304 Carriage Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

The 2 story foyer welcomes you to plenty of space for entertaining and many features throughout. Formal living room, separate dinning room, office with attached bath, spacious master suite, open kitchen, sold surface counters, breakfast room and great room with fireplace and built ins are featured on the main floor. Spacious secondary bedrooms, don't miss the one with a large cubby! The finished basement is suitable for a teen or in-law suite includes its own laundry hook ups. The open kitchen, layout and upgrades will not disappoint. The over-sized deck overlooks a spacious fenced in back yard great for playing and entertaining. Convenient to I-85 and shopping.