Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:39 PM

110 Rockhurst Chase

110 Rockhurst Chase · No Longer Available
Location

110 Rockhurst Chase, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Hard to find ranch home tucked away on a quiet cul de sac with only 3 homes. This stunning home features hardwood floors in foyer, living and dinning room, Family room has plenty of space for the whole family built in entertaining center with book shelves. Large eat on kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, & laminate plank flooring. All 3 bathrooms have granite tops. 4 spacious bedrooms with fans. Jack and jill bath with double vanity and marble shower. Owner's suite with vaulted ceiling, Walk in closet and door to deck out back. Owners bath, features large walk in shower, tile floors, double vanity with granite tops, & built in storage nook. Over sized garage, outbuilding plus large deck leads to private back yard.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Rockhurst Chase have any available units?
110 Rockhurst Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 110 Rockhurst Chase have?
Some of 110 Rockhurst Chase's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Rockhurst Chase currently offering any rent specials?
110 Rockhurst Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Rockhurst Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Rockhurst Chase is pet friendly.
Does 110 Rockhurst Chase offer parking?
Yes, 110 Rockhurst Chase offers parking.
Does 110 Rockhurst Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Rockhurst Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Rockhurst Chase have a pool?
No, 110 Rockhurst Chase does not have a pool.
Does 110 Rockhurst Chase have accessible units?
No, 110 Rockhurst Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Rockhurst Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Rockhurst Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Rockhurst Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Rockhurst Chase does not have units with air conditioning.

