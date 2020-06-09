102 Beresford Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

After A Long Day, Relax & Dine Under The Verandah On The Back Deck That Overlooks Private Backyard. This Exquisite Executive Home in a Swim/Tennis/Lake Community has an Open Floor * Grand Foyer Entrance ** LET THE SUN SHINE IN the Wall of Windows all along the back of the house * Light & Bright Interior * Dramatic Great Room w/Coffered Ceiling * Soaring Ceilings * Master & Guest Rooms on Main Level * Large Formal Dining Room * Kitchen Features: Fabulous Chef's Kitchen w/6-Burner Cooktop, Expansive Cabinets, Large Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances * Spacious Bedrooms * Home is Impeccably Maintained * 3-Car Garage * Massive Unfinished Basement * Private 1 ac Estate size Lot.