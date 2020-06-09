All apartments in Tyrone
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:15 PM

102 Beresford Rd

102 Beresford Road · (770) 318-8165
Location

102 Beresford Road, Tyrone, GA 30290

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3107 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
After A Long Day, Relax & Dine Under The Verandah On The Back Deck That Overlooks Private Backyard. This Exquisite Executive Home in a Swim/Tennis/Lake Community has an Open Floor * Grand Foyer Entrance ** LET THE SUN SHINE IN the Wall of Windows all along the back of the house * Light & Bright Interior * Dramatic Great Room w/Coffered Ceiling * Soaring Ceilings * Master & Guest Rooms on Main Level * Large Formal Dining Room * Kitchen Features: Fabulous Chef's Kitchen w/6-Burner Cooktop, Expansive Cabinets, Large Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances * Spacious Bedrooms * Home is Impeccably Maintained * 3-Car Garage * Massive Unfinished Basement * Private 1 ac Estate size Lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Beresford Rd have any available units?
102 Beresford Rd has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Beresford Rd have?
Some of 102 Beresford Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Beresford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
102 Beresford Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Beresford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 102 Beresford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 102 Beresford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 102 Beresford Rd does offer parking.
Does 102 Beresford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Beresford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Beresford Rd have a pool?
Yes, 102 Beresford Rd has a pool.
Does 102 Beresford Rd have accessible units?
No, 102 Beresford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Beresford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Beresford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Beresford Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Beresford Rd has units with air conditioning.
