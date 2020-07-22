Apartment List
99 Studio Apartments for rent in Tucker, GA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Tucker living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transport... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
Northlake
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
$1,208
640 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Results within 1 mile of Tucker
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
69 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
31 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$790
550 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Results within 5 miles of Tucker
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
169 Units Available
Downtown Chamblee
SLX Atlanta
5211 Peachtree Boulevard, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,695
620 sqft
Discover living at its finest at SLX Atlanta, the elite new residences in Northeast Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
540 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
25 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,307
620 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
Sexton Woods
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,285
570 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
96 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
12 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,055
537 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
149 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,358
581 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
Studio
$889
560 sqft
Residents stay in shape at the tennis court and swimming pool. Located near beautiful creeks, this community offers easy access to I-85 and 285. Units feature balconies or patios, walk in closets and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
26 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
611 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated April 14 at 04:17 PM
86 Units Available
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,026
597 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Stainless steel kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in roomy accommodations. Furnished units available. Community amenities include wine room, coffee bar, pool and elevator.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
60 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5405 Memorial Drive
5405 Memorial Drive, DeKalb County, GA
Studio
$2,500
2520 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR AN ENTREPENEUR OR AN ESTABLISHED BUSINESS OWNER TO HAVE A PRESTIGIOUS MEMORIAL DRIVE ADDRESS. THIS 2500 SQ FT TOP LEVEL, TWO STORY BRICK BUILDING WITH LOTS OF PARKING YOU WILL FIND IT HAS LOADS OF POTENTIAL.
Results within 10 miles of Tucker
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
8 Units Available
Inman Park
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,650
678 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
49 Units Available
Midtown
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,596
650 sqft
Modern apartments with updated kitchens, quartz counters, wood-style flooring with tailored carpet in bedrooms. Open concept for living/dining areas, in-unit laundry, stunning Atlanta skyline views. Pet-friendly building, sky deck, pool, fitness club. Alta Midtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
23 Units Available
Buckhead Village
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
681 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, yoga studio, gym and secure garage with an electric car charging station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
30 Units Available
Midtown
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,290
590 sqft
Pet-friendly, modern studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments in midtown Atlanta. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, bike storage, coffee bar, conference room. Easy access to mass transit.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
48 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,338
727 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
$
79 Units Available
Perimeter Center
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
684 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
$
13 Units Available
Buckhead Village
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,417
664 sqft
Conveniently located modern apartments with spacious floor plans. In proximity to entertainment, retail, dining and the financial district. Amenities include rooftop wellness and yoga center and fireplace library.
City Guide for Tucker, GA

Tucker, Georgia.

Want small town living with access to big city activities? Tucker, Georgia, located just 14 miles northeast of Atlanta,offers just that. When you're in Tucker, though, you feel worlds away from a big city, since the heart of the town feels like an old-fashioned, country village. Tucker is home to a ton of local restaurants, shops and businesses, and Main Street, in the center of the city. which is host to the annual Tucker Day Festival celebrating the towns own history. If you want to live near Atlanta but not in it, and want to experience the real charm of the American south, Tucker is definitely a great option for you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucker? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Tucker, GA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Tucker living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Tucker during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

