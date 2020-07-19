4267 Chamblee Tucker Road

Amenities

Commercial / residential With a basement



Have your Business at Home! Legally! Zoned Residential & Commercial. For commercial use, the property has 6 private rooms, reception area, kitchen cabinets and sink and full bath, laundry conn in basement, plus parking for 4+ cars make this location ideal for your service type business (accounting, tax prep, legal services, etc).



As a residential property, this adorable home offers 3 Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath on the main level, 3 finished rooms (one with washer/dryer connections) on the terrace level and has parking for 4+ vehicles. This home was updated in 2012 and features open living spaces;

3 Bonus rooms in the basement.



To Apply:

Application online at www.atlanda.com

Solid Brick Ranch home is zoned Residential & Commercial. The main level has a large living room, dining area, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. There is a basement with 3 more rooms and a possible separate entrance. There is off street parking for 5 or more vehicles. Central heat.

Contact us to schedule a showing.