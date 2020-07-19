All apartments in Tucker
4267 Chamblee Tucker Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:42 PM

4267 Chamblee Tucker Road

4267 Chamblee Tucker Road · (404) 800-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location

4267 Chamblee Tucker Road, Tucker, GA 30340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Commercial / residential With a basement

Have your Business at Home! Legally! Zoned Residential & Commercial. For commercial use, the property has 6 private rooms, reception area, kitchen cabinets and sink and full bath, laundry conn in basement, plus parking for 4+ cars make this location ideal for your service type business (accounting, tax prep, legal services, etc).

As a residential property, this adorable home offers 3 Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath on the main level, 3 finished rooms (one with washer/dryer connections) on the terrace level and has parking for 4+ vehicles. This home was updated in 2012 and features open living spaces;
3 Bonus rooms in the basement.

To Apply:
Application online at www.atlanda.com
Solid Brick Ranch home is zoned Residential & Commercial. The main level has a large living room, dining area, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. There is a basement with 3 more rooms and a possible separate entrance. There is off street parking for 5 or more vehicles. Central heat.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road have any available units?
4267 Chamblee Tucker Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road have?
Some of 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road currently offering any rent specials?
4267 Chamblee Tucker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road is pet friendly.
Does 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road offer parking?
Yes, 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road offers parking.
Does 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road have a pool?
No, 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road does not have a pool.
Does 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road have accessible units?
No, 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4267 Chamblee Tucker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
