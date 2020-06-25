All apartments in Tucker
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

2511 Summeroak Drive

2511 Summeroak Drive
Location

2511 Summeroak Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Immaculate rental home that features a two story foyer with beautiful staircase. Hardwood floors in foyer, separate living room and over-sized dining room. Spacious family room, large kitchen with white cabinets and a writing/work area in the kitchen with a breakfast bar. 4 bedrooms plus office. Master is huge with trey ceiling, double walk-in closets and luxurious spa bath. Professionally landscaped yard with patio and numerous plantings. Quiet subdivision close to schools, highways and Main Street Tucker. Owner to consider small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Summeroak Drive have any available units?
2511 Summeroak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Summeroak Drive have?
Some of 2511 Summeroak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Summeroak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Summeroak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Summeroak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 Summeroak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2511 Summeroak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Summeroak Drive offers parking.
Does 2511 Summeroak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Summeroak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Summeroak Drive have a pool?
No, 2511 Summeroak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Summeroak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2511 Summeroak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Summeroak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Summeroak Drive has units with dishwashers.
