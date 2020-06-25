2511 Summeroak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Immaculate rental home that features a two story foyer with beautiful staircase. Hardwood floors in foyer, separate living room and over-sized dining room. Spacious family room, large kitchen with white cabinets and a writing/work area in the kitchen with a breakfast bar. 4 bedrooms plus office. Master is huge with trey ceiling, double walk-in closets and luxurious spa bath. Professionally landscaped yard with patio and numerous plantings. Quiet subdivision close to schools, highways and Main Street Tucker. Owner to consider small pet.