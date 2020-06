Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CUTE TUCKER BUNGALOW! 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN AND MUD ROOM WITH WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS. FENCED BACK YARD. SOME PETS ACCEPTED WITH A NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE. AVAIL FIRST PART OF SEPTEMBER (AROUND THE 10TH) OR POSSIBLY SOONER! SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT AT THIS TIME AS IT IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED.