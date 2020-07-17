All apartments in Troup County
Troup County, GA
207 Lakeview Ct
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:30 AM

207 Lakeview Ct

207 Lakeview Court · (706) 407-0518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

207 Lakeview Court, Troup County, GA 30240

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4861 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Executive style home located on West Point Lake now available for lease! This 6 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom home features a spacious layout with vaulted family room featuring a stacked stone fireplace adjacent to the kitchen, which features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home features over 4,800 sq ft of heated living space, including a full basement with separate kitchenette. Master Suite on main level with spa-like master bath featuring garden tub and separate tile shower. Call today for more information! Early submission of rental applications is encouraged if interested in property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Lakeview Ct have any available units?
207 Lakeview Ct has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Lakeview Ct have?
Some of 207 Lakeview Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Lakeview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
207 Lakeview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Lakeview Ct pet-friendly?
No, 207 Lakeview Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troup County.
Does 207 Lakeview Ct offer parking?
Yes, 207 Lakeview Ct offers parking.
Does 207 Lakeview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Lakeview Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Lakeview Ct have a pool?
No, 207 Lakeview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 207 Lakeview Ct have accessible units?
No, 207 Lakeview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Lakeview Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Lakeview Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Lakeview Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Lakeview Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
