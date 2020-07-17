207 Lakeview Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Executive style home located on West Point Lake now available for lease! This 6 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom home features a spacious layout with vaulted family room featuring a stacked stone fireplace adjacent to the kitchen, which features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home features over 4,800 sq ft of heated living space, including a full basement with separate kitchenette. Master Suite on main level with spa-like master bath featuring garden tub and separate tile shower. Call today for more information! Early submission of rental applications is encouraged if interested in property.