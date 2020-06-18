FOR LEASE. FROM JULY 1ST 2019. FANTASTIC HOUSE W/ 5 BDRMS & 3.5 BATHS. SPACIOUS FLR PLN W/HRDWD FLRS & COFFERED CEILINGS! BIG KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & SS APPL. HUGE MSTR STE. LOTS OF UPGRADES. EXCELLENT COMMUNITY & LOCATION. WON'T LAST LONG! HURRY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3563 Willow Glen Trl have any available units?
3563 Willow Glen Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3563 Willow Glen Trl have?
Some of 3563 Willow Glen Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3563 Willow Glen Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3563 Willow Glen Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.