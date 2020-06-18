All apartments in Suwanee
Suwanee, GA
3563 Willow Glen Trl
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

3563 Willow Glen Trl

3563 Willow Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3563 Willow Glen Trail, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE. FROM JULY 1ST 2019. FANTASTIC HOUSE W/ 5 BDRMS & 3.5 BATHS. SPACIOUS FLR PLN W/HRDWD FLRS & COFFERED CEILINGS! BIG KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & SS APPL. HUGE MSTR STE. LOTS OF UPGRADES. EXCELLENT COMMUNITY & LOCATION. WON'T LAST LONG! HURRY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3563 Willow Glen Trl have any available units?
3563 Willow Glen Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3563 Willow Glen Trl have?
Some of 3563 Willow Glen Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3563 Willow Glen Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3563 Willow Glen Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3563 Willow Glen Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3563 Willow Glen Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 3563 Willow Glen Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3563 Willow Glen Trl offers parking.
Does 3563 Willow Glen Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3563 Willow Glen Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3563 Willow Glen Trl have a pool?
No, 3563 Willow Glen Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3563 Willow Glen Trl have accessible units?
No, 3563 Willow Glen Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3563 Willow Glen Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3563 Willow Glen Trl has units with dishwashers.

