All apartments in Stone Mountain
Find more places like 990 Sexton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
990 Sexton Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

990 Sexton Dr

990 Sexton Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Mountain
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

990 Sexton Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom one Bath Town home apartment. -fridge-stove. Shows well! Close to all shops off memorial Drive , 78 and 285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Sexton Dr have any available units?
990 Sexton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 990 Sexton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
990 Sexton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Sexton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 990 Sexton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 990 Sexton Dr offer parking?
No, 990 Sexton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 990 Sexton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 Sexton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Sexton Dr have a pool?
No, 990 Sexton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 990 Sexton Dr have accessible units?
No, 990 Sexton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Sexton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Sexton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 990 Sexton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 990 Sexton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Stone Mountain 1 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain Apartments with ParkingStone Mountain Luxury Places
Stone Mountain Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA
Hapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University