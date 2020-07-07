All apartments in Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain, GA
1090 Third Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1090 Third Street

1090 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1090 3rd Street, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2050fef074 ---- NOTE: Self-showings are currently on hold and shall resume the week of July 29th!!! Come home to this lovely and tidy 2-story condo that's just minutes from Stone Mountain Park!! Super charming community with lots of green space and peace and quiet. Walking distance to Stone Mountain Elementary, shopping, parks and recreation, and more! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Gas Range/Oven Venthood Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Third Street have any available units?
1090 Third Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 1090 Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Third Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Third Street pet-friendly?
No, 1090 Third Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 1090 Third Street offer parking?
No, 1090 Third Street does not offer parking.
Does 1090 Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1090 Third Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Third Street have a pool?
No, 1090 Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Third Street have accessible units?
No, 1090 Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Third Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1090 Third Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1090 Third Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1090 Third Street does not have units with air conditioning.

