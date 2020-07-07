1090 Third Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2050fef074 ---- NOTE: Self-showings are currently on hold and shall resume the week of July 29th!!! Come home to this lovely and tidy 2-story condo that's just minutes from Stone Mountain Park!! Super charming community with lots of green space and peace and quiet. Walking distance to Stone Mountain Elementary, shopping, parks and recreation, and more! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Gas Range/Oven Venthood Washer/Dryer Included