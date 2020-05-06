All apartments in Stockbridge
170 Bay Court Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

170 Bay Court Drive

170 Bay Court Drive · No Longer Available
Location

170 Bay Court Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Bay Court Drive have any available units?
170 Bay Court Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 170 Bay Court Drive currently offering any rent specials?
170 Bay Court Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Bay Court Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Bay Court Drive is pet friendly.
Does 170 Bay Court Drive offer parking?
No, 170 Bay Court Drive does not offer parking.
Does 170 Bay Court Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Bay Court Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Bay Court Drive have a pool?
No, 170 Bay Court Drive does not have a pool.
Does 170 Bay Court Drive have accessible units?
No, 170 Bay Court Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Bay Court Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Bay Court Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Bay Court Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Bay Court Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

