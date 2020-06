Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available August 1st, UNFURNISHED, Adorable patio home with an open deck with views of the lagoon and Sea Palms Golf Course.

Wood burning fireplace, living room plus den, each in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range, 2 car garage, all one level living, Hardwoods in the living areas, one year lease, non-smoking.