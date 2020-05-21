404 Reserve Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.5 bath condo conveniently located! This unit is brand new with stainless steel appliances, tastefully, and comfortably furnished! Open patio with a grill, one car garage, with bikes and beach chairs! Comfortably sleeps 6 people with all 3 bedrooms located upstairs. This condo is conveniently located to shopping, dining, beaches, bike trails, and marina. There is also a community pool. A MUST SEE!