Perfect location for a beach weekend. Condo is located just about a block from the best beach access on the island where there is beach even at high tide. This townhouse is well equipped has open living room and dining room that opens out onto a great deck. Eat in kitchen has great windows to look out over the marsh. Bedrooms are located on the second floor sharing a full bath, there is a king in the master and twins in the second bedroom. There is also extra sleeping with the sleeper sofa in the living room.