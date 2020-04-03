101 Mariner's Circle

Amenities

Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village. Home features hardwood floors first floor, 9 ft ceilings w/ crown molding, granite counters in kitchen & baths.The main floor offers open, fully equipped kitchen w/ SS appliances, separate dining area, half-bath, great room with 55" Smart TV. AT&T premium cable pckg w/ wireless internet. Nice open patio w/ grill PLUS the comforts of the lovely screened porch too. Master on main floor w/ King bed, custom walk in shower & seamless glass enclosure. Upstairs features 2 guest rooms and additional bonus area. Queen bed in one guest room and 2 queens in 2nd guest room. Both guest rooms have TV's too. **FLETC full per diem friendly**