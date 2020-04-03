All apartments in St. Simons
St. Simons, GA
101 Mariner's Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

101 Mariner's Circle

101 Mariners Cir · (912) 571-7451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2196 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village. Home features hardwood floors first floor, 9 ft ceilings w/ crown molding, granite counters in kitchen & baths.The main floor offers open, fully equipped kitchen w/ SS appliances, separate dining area, half-bath, great room with 55" Smart TV. AT&T premium cable pckg w/ wireless internet. Nice open patio w/ grill PLUS the comforts of the lovely screened porch too. Master on main floor w/ King bed, custom walk in shower & seamless glass enclosure. Upstairs features 2 guest rooms and additional bonus area. Queen bed in one guest room and 2 queens in 2nd guest room. Both guest rooms have TV's too. **FLETC full per diem friendly**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Mariner's Circle have any available units?
101 Mariner's Circle has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Mariner's Circle have?
Some of 101 Mariner's Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Mariner's Circle currently offering any rent specials?
101 Mariner's Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Mariner's Circle pet-friendly?
No, 101 Mariner's Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 101 Mariner's Circle offer parking?
Yes, 101 Mariner's Circle does offer parking.
Does 101 Mariner's Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Mariner's Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Mariner's Circle have a pool?
No, 101 Mariner's Circle does not have a pool.
Does 101 Mariner's Circle have accessible units?
No, 101 Mariner's Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Mariner's Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Mariner's Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Mariner's Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Mariner's Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
