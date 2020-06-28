All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
2720 Sterling Creek Pointe
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:07 PM

2720 Sterling Creek Pointe

2720 Sterling Creek Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2720 Sterling Creek Pointe, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bahrooms, Beutiful House, Ranch, Large eat in kitchen, cozy fireplace, in Brookwood School District. Rent $ 1,599.00 Deposit $ 2,000.00 Schools Brookwood Elementary Alton C Crews Middle Brookwood High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have any available units?
2720 Sterling Creek Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have?
Some of 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Sterling Creek Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe offers parking.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have a pool?
No, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible ApartmentsSnellville Apartments with Gym
Snellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University