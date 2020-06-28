Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
2720 Sterling Creek Pointe
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:07 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2720 Sterling Creek Pointe
2720 Sterling Creek Pointe
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2720 Sterling Creek Pointe, Snellville, GA 30078
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bahrooms, Beutiful House, Ranch, Large eat in kitchen, cozy fireplace, in Brookwood School District. Rent $ 1,599.00 Deposit $ 2,000.00 Schools Brookwood Elementary Alton C Crews Middle Brookwood High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have any available units?
2720 Sterling Creek Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Snellville, GA
.
What amenities does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have?
Some of 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Sterling Creek Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Snellville
.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe offers parking.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have a pool?
No, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Sterling Creek Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Similar Pages
Snellville 1 Bedrooms
Snellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible Apartments
Snellville Apartments with Gym
Snellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GA
Grayson, GA
Dawsonville, GA
Jasper, GA
Covington, GA
Winder, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Irondale, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
Life University