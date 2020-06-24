All apartments in Snellville
1829 Cates Ct
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1829 Cates Ct

1829 Cates Court · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Cates Court, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Snellville Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Fantastic updated! 4-sided brick, 3 bed/2 bath ranch on a cul De Sac Lot in the highly desirable Brookwood Elementary district. Home features new carpet, appliances and an updated kitchen. A large living area is perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms are generously sized. Private large backyard is perfect for recreational activities. Brookwood Cluster

Schools:
Elem: Brookwood - Gwinnett
Middle: Crews
High: Brookwood
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Snellville Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4702453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Cates Ct have any available units?
1829 Cates Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 1829 Cates Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Cates Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Cates Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 Cates Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1829 Cates Ct offer parking?
No, 1829 Cates Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Cates Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Cates Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Cates Ct have a pool?
No, 1829 Cates Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Cates Ct have accessible units?
No, 1829 Cates Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Cates Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Cates Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Cates Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Cates Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
