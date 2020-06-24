1829 Cates Ct

Amenities

Snellville Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Fantastic updated! 4-sided brick, 3 bed/2 bath ranch on a cul De Sac Lot in the highly desirable Brookwood Elementary district. Home features new carpet, appliances and an updated kitchen. A large living area is perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms are generously sized. Private large backyard is perfect for recreational activities. Brookwood Cluster



Schools:

Elem: Brookwood - Gwinnett

Middle: Crews

High: Brookwood

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Snellville Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



