Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

9 Apartments under $800 for rent in Smyrna, GA

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Scotts Crossing
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
680 sqft
Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harland Terrace
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Hunter Hills
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$725
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Court in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland City
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pittsburgh
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
7 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

1 of 6

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Summerhill
154 Little Street Southeast
154 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Cute, Cute, Cute! Grant Park/ Summerhill Video link> https://youtu.be/tsAu_IgAJ1Y This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home has hardwood floors, modern tiled kitchen and bath IThis great in-town location is close to parks and running fields.

July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Smyrna rents declined moderately over the past month

Smyrna rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Smyrna stand at $1,138 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,315 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Smyrna's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Smyrna over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Smyrna rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Smyrna, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Smyrna is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Smyrna's median two-bedroom rent of $1,315 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Smyrna fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Smyrna than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Smyrna.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

