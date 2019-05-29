All apartments in Senoia
45 Bridge St

45 Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

45 Bridge Street, Senoia, GA 30276

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Enjoy this recently renovated Historic home within walking distance to downtown Senoia. Two bedrooms but possibility of 3rd bedroom. Huge 10 feet ceilings, original hardwood flooring, enormous kitchen with SS appliances with quartz counter-tops, and indoor laundry room. Washer/Dryer stay but not warranted. Large wrap around front porch and rocking chair perfect to sit and enjoy the serenity of Senoia. Back deck for grilling and small fenced area in back. Wood deck porch off back bedroom. Second rental unit in back is currently rented. Landlord pays for water/sewer and trash pickup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

