45 Bridge St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Enjoy this recently renovated Historic home within walking distance to downtown Senoia. Two bedrooms but possibility of 3rd bedroom. Huge 10 feet ceilings, original hardwood flooring, enormous kitchen with SS appliances with quartz counter-tops, and indoor laundry room. Washer/Dryer stay but not warranted. Large wrap around front porch and rocking chair perfect to sit and enjoy the serenity of Senoia. Back deck for grilling and small fenced area in back. Wood deck porch off back bedroom. Second rental unit in back is currently rented. Landlord pays for water/sewer and trash pickup.