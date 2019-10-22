All apartments in Senoia
285 Mulberry Dr
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

285 Mulberry Dr

285 Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

285 Mulberry Drive, Senoia, GA 30276
Heritage Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Move in Ready!! Spacious Open floor plan located in the wonderful well maintained neighborhood of Heritage Pointe. Guest bedroom and full bath on the main level. Large family room with fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors in foyer, dining, breakfast, kitchen features granite counter-tops and island, tile back-splash, new stainless steel refrigerator, oven appliances, washer/dryer, large master suite with spa bathroom, separate shower, double vanities, large den/media area. Amenities include large pool, tennis, playground, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to shopping and dining. Minutes from Peachtree City and Downtown Senoia. All interested applicants must contact listing agent for details on how to submit application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Mulberry Dr have any available units?
285 Mulberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Senoia, GA.
What amenities does 285 Mulberry Dr have?
Some of 285 Mulberry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Mulberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
285 Mulberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Mulberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 285 Mulberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Senoia.
Does 285 Mulberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 285 Mulberry Dr offers parking.
Does 285 Mulberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 Mulberry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Mulberry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 285 Mulberry Dr has a pool.
Does 285 Mulberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 285 Mulberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Mulberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 Mulberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 Mulberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 Mulberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
