285 Mulberry Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Move in Ready!! Spacious Open floor plan located in the wonderful well maintained neighborhood of Heritage Pointe. Guest bedroom and full bath on the main level. Large family room with fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors in foyer, dining, breakfast, kitchen features granite counter-tops and island, tile back-splash, new stainless steel refrigerator, oven appliances, washer/dryer, large master suite with spa bathroom, separate shower, double vanities, large den/media area. Amenities include large pool, tennis, playground, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to shopping and dining. Minutes from Peachtree City and Downtown Senoia. All interested applicants must contact listing agent for details on how to submit application.