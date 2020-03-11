10 Colonial Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Furnished home only avail April through Sept or Oct. Huge completely furnished home with all appliances. (Price is + utilities to owner) Over 3000 sq ft. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, master suite with garden tub & separate shower, large walk-in closet. 3rd BR on main is office. 4th BR is upstairs with own full bath. Formal DR & greatroom with fireplace are open to kitchen. Lovely fenced yard with covered back porch. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac road & close to historic town of Senoia & Peachtree City. Both great for shopping & dining out. Agents please call for apt with owner.