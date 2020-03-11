All apartments in Senoia
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

10 Colonial Ct

10 Colonial Court · No Longer Available
Location

10 Colonial Court, Senoia, GA 30276
Heritage Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Furnished home only avail April through Sept or Oct. Huge completely furnished home with all appliances. (Price is + utilities to owner) Over 3000 sq ft. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, master suite with garden tub & separate shower, large walk-in closet. 3rd BR on main is office. 4th BR is upstairs with own full bath. Formal DR & greatroom with fireplace are open to kitchen. Lovely fenced yard with covered back porch. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac road & close to historic town of Senoia & Peachtree City. Both great for shopping & dining out. Agents please call for apt with owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

