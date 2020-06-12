/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
322 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scottdale, GA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
3167 Stonewyck Pl
3167 Stonewyck Pl, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in Decatur! - Fully furnished, beautiful 3-story townhouse with convenient access to downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, the VA, Dekalb Medical, and downtown Atlanta.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scottdale
1 Unit Available
599 Woodland Avenue
599 Woodland Avenue, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, recently renovated offers: Laminated flooring throughout Tile kitchen and bathroom Large front porch Central Heat and air Ceiling fans all bedrooms and living room Washer and dryer hook up Please call
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Scottdale
1 Unit Available
3217 Gifford St
3217 Gifford Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Cute as a button remodeled bungalow home ready to move in. Upgraded tile in bedrooms, living room, and hallway. Kitchen offers NEW cabinets, NEW counter, NEW fridge, NEW stove, NEW vent hood & pantry. Spacious laundry room with WASHER & DRYER.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
2734 Hollywood Drive
2734 Hollywood Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1347 sqft
Beautiful midcentury ranch on a quiet street in a prime location. This renovated home has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops & a tiled backsplash.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
2932 Westbury Dr
2932 Westbury Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1142 sqft
Adorable Two Bed Scottdale Ranch w/ Bonus Room! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Scottdale
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Greater Valley Brook
31 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,567
1481 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1410 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,298
1610 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
28 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Decatur Heights
10 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3109 Brook Dr
3109 Brook Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1270 sqft
3109 Brook Dr Available 07/08/20 Decatur Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! So much to love in this warm, inviting ranch style home.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3608 Canadian Way
3608 Canadian Way, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Great Tucker Location - This is an all brick ranch with all new interior paint and some new flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
628 Farrar Ct
628 Farrar Court, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1470 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 628 Farrar Ct in DeKalb County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1143 Mayfield Drive
1143 Mayfield Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2070 sqft
SPACIOUS & SOPHISTICATED SPLIT-FOYER HOME LOCATED IN A WELL DISTINGUISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. AMAZING OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH STUNNING NATURAL LIGHT W/HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ridgeland Park
1 Unit Available
2440 Medlock Cmns
2440 Medlock Commons, North Decatur, GA
Over 4400 sq ft-with highlights including a HUGE 2-bedroom in-law/au pair suite, master with sitting room, and unbeatable screened porch--await you in this one-of-a-kind, beautiful, completely move-in ready home just 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2704 Harrington Drive
2704 Harrington Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1425 sqft
Prime Decatur/Emory location. Bright, spacious Mid-century Ranch is freshly painted and move-in ready.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
15 Dartmouth Avenue
15 Dartmouth Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1870 sqft
Charming cottage on quiet tree-lined street close to Downtown Avondale Estates. Living room with decorative fireplace and separate dining room. Updated kitchen with white gloss cabinets, stone countertops, gas cooking, and breakfast area.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ridgeland Park
1 Unit Available
431 Eastland Drive
431 Eastland Drive, North Decatur, GA
Beautiful inside and out. Perfect for entertaining with open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with eat-in area & breakfast bar. Great room w/fireplace. Large dining room with butler's pantry. Office/playroom with built-ins.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
16 Kingstone Road
16 Kingstone Road, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2276 sqft
Charming original 1949 classic Avondale with easy walkability to Lake Avondale, the Bird Sanctuary, the swim/tennis center, community park, and cute downtown Avondale shops and restaurants. Hardwoods on main with carpeting upstairs and in sunroom.
1 of 46
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1547 Delia Drive
1547 Delia Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1101 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Lindmoor Subdivision - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a renovated brick ranch in Lindmoor Woods with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and all new interior paint.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Glennwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1335 Church St
1335 Church Street, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2056 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful and spacious townhome for lease. This move-in ready unit in the Keswick Place complex is located in a fantastic neighborhood with easy access to shopping, Glenlake Park, award-winning schools and downtown Decatur.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sycamore Street
1 Unit Available
215 N Candler Street
215 North Candler Street, Decatur, GA
This home is currently occupied. Tenants will be moving out in June. Contact the agent for the most up-to-date information about availability. Gorgeous newer home in City of Decatur w/charming historical detail & Decatur Design Award. 4 bed/3.
Similar Pages
Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsScottdale 3 BedroomsScottdale Apartments with Balcony
Scottdale Apartments with GarageScottdale Apartments with GymScottdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScottdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsScottdale Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA