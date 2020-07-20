All apartments in Scottdale
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

852 Cinderella Court

852 Cinderella Court · No Longer Available
Location

852 Cinderella Court, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
It's time to call a beautiful, fully renovated place, home! This high-end house w/ a huge fenced yard only feels 1 year old w/ everything newly installed in 2017: Roof, HVAC, windows, hardwoods, bathrooms, & kitchen. Enjoy high end features throughout. Perfect home for entertaining w/ beautiful deck and huge backyard. Comfortably sits on a peaceful cul-de-sac close to everything: Downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC. Open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, gorgeous bathrooms, garage, large driveway, great additional off street parking, and more. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 Cinderella Court have any available units?
852 Cinderella Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 852 Cinderella Court have?
Some of 852 Cinderella Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 Cinderella Court currently offering any rent specials?
852 Cinderella Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 Cinderella Court pet-friendly?
No, 852 Cinderella Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 852 Cinderella Court offer parking?
Yes, 852 Cinderella Court offers parking.
Does 852 Cinderella Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 852 Cinderella Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 Cinderella Court have a pool?
No, 852 Cinderella Court does not have a pool.
Does 852 Cinderella Court have accessible units?
No, 852 Cinderella Court does not have accessible units.
Does 852 Cinderella Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 Cinderella Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 852 Cinderella Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 852 Cinderella Court has units with air conditioning.
