Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

766 Valley Brook Road

766 Valley Brook Road · (404) 913-6441
Location

766 Valley Brook Road, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated 1930s bungalow, perfect home for people and dogs (doggy door in back, screened front porch, mud room, easy to clean floors, fenced yard). Two large bedrooms with bonus room that can be an office or an additional sleeping area. Master has private bath. Large dining room, newer bathroom vanities, light fixtures, curtains. Privacy of a kind not available in an apartment - great layout for roommates, people with pets. Very close to Little Creek Horse Farm on Orion, DeKalb Farmer's Market, Suburban Plaza, Toco Hills, Emory at Decatur Hospital. Available 7/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Valley Brook Road have any available units?
766 Valley Brook Road has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 766 Valley Brook Road have?
Some of 766 Valley Brook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Valley Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
766 Valley Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Valley Brook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 Valley Brook Road is pet friendly.
Does 766 Valley Brook Road offer parking?
Yes, 766 Valley Brook Road offers parking.
Does 766 Valley Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 Valley Brook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Valley Brook Road have a pool?
No, 766 Valley Brook Road does not have a pool.
Does 766 Valley Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 766 Valley Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Valley Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 766 Valley Brook Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 766 Valley Brook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 766 Valley Brook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
