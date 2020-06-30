766 Valley Brook Road

Amenities

Renovated 1930s bungalow, perfect home for people and dogs (doggy door in back, screened front porch, mud room, easy to clean floors, fenced yard). Two large bedrooms with bonus room that can be an office or an additional sleeping area. Master has private bath. Large dining room, newer bathroom vanities, light fixtures, curtains. Privacy of a kind not available in an apartment - great layout for roommates, people with pets. Very close to Little Creek Horse Farm on Orion, DeKalb Farmer's Market, Suburban Plaza, Toco Hills, Emory at Decatur Hospital. Available 7/1.