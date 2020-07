Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

New interior paint throughout. Rare and large floorplan in sought-after Lantern Ridge community. All bedrooms served with full bathrooms. Open design with living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar. Washer and dryer remain. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Storage is above average. Unit overlooks park and lake from the deck! Carpet "AS IS" condition but owner will pay $3000 in Buyer Closing Costs.