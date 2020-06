Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious well maintained cul-de-sac townhome in a quiet walkable community, immediately available for move-in. Large living/dining area open to eat-in kitchen, and walk-out to deck. Upstairs has 2BR, each with their own dedicated bathroom. 3rd bedroom on ground floor with full bath. Great patio, and lots of surrounding green space. 1 car garage + driveway parking. Washer/dryer included. Less than 15 minutes from Emory/CDC, Decatur Square.