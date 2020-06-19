3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Your dream 4 BDR house is in prime location convenient to Emory, CDC, Farmer's Market and Dekalb Medical Center*After fully renovation*Spectacular open floor plan with fresh natural color paint* Hardwood floors on the main level and brand new laminate everywhere* Fireplace in living area/ dining room* Half bath for guest on the main*Kitchen with hardwood floor, tile backsplash views to Living Room* Master has dual Vanity, Walk-in closed* Tray ceiling in the BDR* BDR with Full BTH in BSMNT*Patio off basement* 1 car garage* 1 Parking spot*