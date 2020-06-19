All apartments in Scottdale
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:50 PM

3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane

3564 Lantern View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3564 Lantern View Lane, Scottdale, GA 30079
Scottdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your dream 4 BDR house is in prime location convenient to Emory, CDC, Farmer's Market and Dekalb Medical Center*After fully renovation*Spectacular open floor plan with fresh natural color paint* Hardwood floors on the main level and brand new laminate everywhere* Fireplace in living area/ dining room* Half bath for guest on the main*Kitchen with hardwood floor, tile backsplash views to Living Room* Master has dual Vanity, Walk-in closed* Tray ceiling in the BDR* BDR with Full BTH in BSMNT*Patio off basement* 1 car garage* 1 Parking spot*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane have any available units?
3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane have?
Some of 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane offers parking.
Does 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane have a pool?
No, 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane have accessible units?
No, 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3564 LANTERN VIEW Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

