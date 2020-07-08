All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 3147 Bay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
3147 Bay Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

3147 Bay Street

3147 Bay St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3147 Bay St, Scottdale, GA 30002
Scottdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f741680aa ---- Absolutely stunning, recently renovated ranch style home in the ever growing Scottdale community! Home features, brand new appliances, recess lighting, hardwood floors, new windows, freshly painted, way too many upgrades to list! Great proximity to I-285, the Dekalb Farmers Market, Avondale Estates, Downtown Decatur, Dekalb Medical, and much more! MUST SEE!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING US AT: 770-431-4633 (text)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 Bay Street have any available units?
3147 Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 3147 Bay Street have?
Some of 3147 Bay Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
3147 Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 3147 Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 3147 Bay Street offer parking?
No, 3147 Bay Street does not offer parking.
Does 3147 Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3147 Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 Bay Street have a pool?
No, 3147 Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 3147 Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 3147 Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147 Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3147 Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3147 Bay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with BalconyScottdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Scottdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College