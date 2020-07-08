3147 Bay Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f741680aa ---- Absolutely stunning, recently renovated ranch style home in the ever growing Scottdale community! Home features, brand new appliances, recess lighting, hardwood floors, new windows, freshly painted, way too many upgrades to list! Great proximity to I-285, the Dekalb Farmers Market, Avondale Estates, Downtown Decatur, Dekalb Medical, and much more! MUST SEE!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING US AT: 770-431-4633 (text)!