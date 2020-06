Amenities

Adorable bungalow on Path, walk to Tudor Village of Avondale! Wood floors, high ceilings, Open kitchen to living room. Perfect home for single or couple since Bath is off Master Bedroom. Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and washer/dryer provided. Bargain price for this Hot Decatur/Avondale location just minutes from Decatur Square, Emory, Midtown and 285.