701 Bluebird Drive Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now***

More Photos Coming.



Move-in ready! Three BR, 1.5 BA home features a gorgeous open eat-in kitchen with appliances, granite counters, and white cabinets, sunny living room with double-sided fireplace and sunken family room and updated BA and BR. Lovely, level backyard with patio for entertaining. 1 car garage. This home will not last long.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.