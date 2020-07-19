All apartments in Rockdale County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

701 Bluebird Drive Southeast

701 Bluebird Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

701 Bluebird Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***
More Photos Coming.

Move-in ready! Three BR, 1.5 BA home features a gorgeous open eat-in kitchen with appliances, granite counters, and white cabinets, sunny living room with double-sided fireplace and sunken family room and updated BA and BR. Lovely, level backyard with patio for entertaining. 1 car garage. This home will not last long.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast have any available units?
701 Bluebird Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast have?
Some of 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
701 Bluebird Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockdale County.
Does 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Bluebird Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
