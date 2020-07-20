Rent Calculator
1417 Pickets Court SE
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1417 Pickets Court SE
1417 Pickets Ct SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1417 Pickets Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA 30013
Amenities
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home! Great Area! Close to Shopping,Interstate,and schools. **This home is occupied and will be rent ready on 4/14/19** Listing managed by Clyde Brigman.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1417 Pickets Court SE have any available units?
1417 Pickets Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockdale County, GA
.
Is 1417 Pickets Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Pickets Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Pickets Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Pickets Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockdale County
.
Does 1417 Pickets Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Pickets Court SE offers parking.
Does 1417 Pickets Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Pickets Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Pickets Court SE have a pool?
No, 1417 Pickets Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Pickets Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1417 Pickets Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Pickets Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Pickets Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Pickets Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Pickets Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
