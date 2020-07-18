1108 Fountain Crest Dr

Amenities

garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Fountain Crest 5 bed 4 full bath home in Conyers. - Beautiful home with great features throughout. 2 story foyer entrance with separate formal living and dining rooms. Open kitchen with tons of cabinet and countertop space next to oversized island. Open 2 story family room with warm and cozy fireplace on main level. The second level includes the oversized master bedroom that includes double vanity and large garden tub. The large basement is unfinished but includes unlimited possibilities. 2 car auto garage. Must See!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917605)