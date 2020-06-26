8355 Willows Way

Amenities

bbq/grill

Amazing Home For An Amazing Price! Wonderful 3bed/2bath Roomy Ranch Home - This beautiful room ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! With a large eat-in kitchen, featuring a in-law suite that has its own entrance. Also has a huge backyard with plenty of trees that creates the perfect atmosphere for BBQ's and family time now all that is missing is you!



For more information or to schedule a viewing,Text Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769.



Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

Application fee $35.00/per adult (18 & over) online.



Rent is $995.00 per month.

Security Deposit $995.00.

Both Rent & Security Deposit due prior to move in.



*Qualified applicants should have no previous evictions, no recent bankruptcies, no criminal background, earn 3x the monthly rent, good rental history and be able to pay one month's security deposit and one month's rent prior to move in.



No Pets Allowed



