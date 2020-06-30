All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated December 19 2019 at 9:14 PM

8327 Mountain Pass

8327 Mountain Pass · No Longer Available
Location

8327 Mountain Pass, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
14 DAY VETERAN ONLY FIRST LOOK THROUGH DECEMBER 24 ***Available Now*** Great 2BR 2BA traditional Riverdale home features one story living with a welcoming porch entry, spacious bedrooms, an open family room, and a large backyard! PROSPECT MUST QUALIFY UNDER PROGRAM TERMS BY EARNING LESS THAN 120% AMI. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Mundy's Mill High School
Pointe South Middle School
Pointe South Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8327 Mountain Pass have any available units?
8327 Mountain Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 8327 Mountain Pass currently offering any rent specials?
8327 Mountain Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8327 Mountain Pass pet-friendly?
No, 8327 Mountain Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 8327 Mountain Pass offer parking?
No, 8327 Mountain Pass does not offer parking.
Does 8327 Mountain Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8327 Mountain Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8327 Mountain Pass have a pool?
No, 8327 Mountain Pass does not have a pool.
Does 8327 Mountain Pass have accessible units?
No, 8327 Mountain Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 8327 Mountain Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 8327 Mountain Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8327 Mountain Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 8327 Mountain Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

