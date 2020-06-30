8327 Mountain Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

14 DAY VETERAN ONLY FIRST LOOK THROUGH DECEMBER 24 ***Available Now*** Great 2BR 2BA traditional Riverdale home features one story living with a welcoming porch entry, spacious bedrooms, an open family room, and a large backyard! PROSPECT MUST QUALIFY UNDER PROGRAM TERMS BY EARNING LESS THAN 120% AMI. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Mundy's Mill High School

Pointe South Middle School

Pointe South Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.