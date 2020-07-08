All apartments in Riverdale
Riverdale, GA
8278 MOUNTAIN PASS
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

8278 MOUNTAIN PASS

8278 Mountain Pass · No Longer Available
Location

8278 Mountain Pass, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.

GREAT HOME WITH EASY RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS!!! This 1047 square foot Ranch town home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, Family room and ding room combo and a 1 car garage.
All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS have any available units?
8278 MOUNTAIN PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS have?
Some of 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS currently offering any rent specials?
8278 MOUNTAIN PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS pet-friendly?
No, 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS offer parking?
Yes, 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS offers parking.
Does 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS have a pool?
No, 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS does not have a pool.
Does 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS have accessible units?
Yes, 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS has accessible units.
Does 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8278 MOUNTAIN PASS has units with dishwashers.

