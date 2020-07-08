8278 MOUNTAIN PASS

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.



GREAT HOME WITH EASY RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS!!! This 1047 square foot Ranch town home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, Family room and ding room combo and a 1 car garage.

All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.