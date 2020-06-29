All apartments in Riverdale
Riverdale, GA
464 Pinecrest Drive
464 Pinecrest Drive

464 Pinecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

464 Pinecrest Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, and dishwasher) so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Pinecrest Drive have any available units?
464 Pinecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 464 Pinecrest Drive have?
Some of 464 Pinecrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Pinecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
464 Pinecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Pinecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 464 Pinecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 464 Pinecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 464 Pinecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 464 Pinecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Pinecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Pinecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 464 Pinecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 464 Pinecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 464 Pinecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Pinecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 Pinecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
