309 Timberland Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony carport air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

House for rent in Riverdale!! Four-sided brick house on a huge leveled lot. The house features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, 2 dinning rooms, a living room and a very large family room. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. And 2+ car driveway with carport. Freshly painted with new AC unit.



The basement of the house is not included with the rental. Owners will keep the basement and the bigger shed for storage and may stay there occasionally. Basement is completely separated from the main house with separated entrance and parking space.