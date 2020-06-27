All apartments in Riverdale
309 Timberland Trail
309 Timberland Trail

309 Timberland Trail · No Longer Available
Location

309 Timberland Trail, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
House for rent in Riverdale!! Four-sided brick house on a huge leveled lot. The house features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, 2 dinning rooms, a living room and a very large family room. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. And 2+ car driveway with carport. Freshly painted with new AC unit.

The basement of the house is not included with the rental. Owners will keep the basement and the bigger shed for storage and may stay there occasionally. Basement is completely separated from the main house with separated entrance and parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Timberland Trail have any available units?
309 Timberland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Timberland Trail have?
Some of 309 Timberland Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Timberland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
309 Timberland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Timberland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 309 Timberland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 309 Timberland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 309 Timberland Trail offers parking.
Does 309 Timberland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Timberland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Timberland Trail have a pool?
No, 309 Timberland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 309 Timberland Trail have accessible units?
No, 309 Timberland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Timberland Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Timberland Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
