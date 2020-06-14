42 Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richmond Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
110 Richmond Walk
110 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2629 sqft
110 Richmond Walk Available 07/02/20 *Coming Soon* 110 Richmond Walk - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Richmond Hill! Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Also has a formal dining room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
35 Coleman Court
35 Coleman Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
35 Coleman Court Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon!- 3BD, 2.5BTH Townhome! - *BRAND NEW* This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is move-in ready! Open concept main living area with laminate wood flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
252 Flint Creek Drive
252 Flint Creek Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
252 Flint Creek Drive Available 06/26/20 *Coming Soon* 252 Flint Creek Drive in Mulberry subdivision, Richmond Hill - Beautiful all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fireplace. Beautiful fenced back yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
750 Canyon Oak Loop
750 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Live Oak Plantation - : Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Beautiful wood laminate floors throughout main living area. Open kitchen with breakfast area and plenty of counter and cabinet space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
505 Canyon Oak Loop
505 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1980 sqft
505 Canyon Oak Loop Available 07/16/20 Coming Available Mid July! - This cozy property will be available on June 24th. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the conveniently located community of Live Oak.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
70 Waverly Ln.
70 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2101 sqft
70 Waverly Ln. Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3/2 WITH MANY COMMUNITY AMENITIES. - Open floor 2 story floor plan with all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring, kitchen with island and master suite offers a sitting room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
130 Williams Ave
130 Williams Ave, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
130 Williams Ave Available 06/19/20 Amenity loaded Richmond Place Subdivision! - Location! Location! Location! Within city limits of Richmond Hill. Walk to grocery, Starbucks, library, post office and bank. Richmond Hill school system.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
130 Shady Hill Circle
130 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2616 sqft
130 Shady Hill Circle Available 07/07/20 130 Shady Hill Cirlce * Richmond Hill, GA $1900/month - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal dining room, great room and family room with fireplace. Master on main. Wood floors downstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
52 Lonnie Drive
52 Lonnie Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2434 sqft
52 Lonnie Drive Available 07/07/20 52 Lonnie Drive * Richmond Hill GA * $1950 - Executive home w/ 4 BR plus loft & 2.5BA. Greatroom w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar & stainless appliances & large breakfast area. Master BR upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
30 Chapel Ln
30 Chaple Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1927 sqft
30 Chapel Ln Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE2161948)

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
170 Belle Grove Circle
170 Belle Grove Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1584 sqft
170 Belle Grove Circle Richmond Hill Rent $1570 Great home in Mulberry Subdivision. 3 bedroom 2 bath, open floor plan with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar. Wood burning fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
183 Landing Way
183 Landing Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
"Now Available" 183 Landing Way - Cottage style living in Richmond Hill! This beautiful home has a lovely front porch, hardwood floors in the living room, tile in the kitchen, carpets in bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
426 Boyd Drive
426 Boyd Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
A beautiful home with many upgrades in the heart of Richmond Hill! Conveniently located to schools and shopping! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge bonus room with a closet and recently updated wooden floors (tiles in kitchen and
Results within 1 mile of Richmond Hill

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
120 Sail Maker Lane
120 Sail Maker Ln, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3404 sqft
120 Sail Maker Lane Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Creekside - Richmond Hill - TAKE A 3D TOUR OF 120 SAIL MAKER LANE! https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
13 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
552 Marshview Dr
552 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2130 sqft
Waterford Landing Now Available! - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Waterford! This split floor plan is a must see! Hardwood floors throughout, double sided fireplace in family room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Side Ct
30 Oak Side Ct, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1676 sqft
4 Bd, 2 Ba, Living Rm, Formal Dining, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Wood Floors in Living Area, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Jacuzzi Tub, 2-Car Garage, 25 x 30 Wire Workshop w/Office, Rear Deck

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
132 Marshview Drive
132 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2316 sqft
GREAT RENTAL WITH WATER/DOCK ACCESS! READY AUGUST 1, 2020 4bd/2ba, all brick home located in Waterford Landing Subdivision.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
120 Iron Horse Spur
120 Iron Horse Spur, Savannah, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3074 sqft
120 Iron Horse Spur Rent - $2,000 Executive Home In Sweetwater Station! Immaculate Brick 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! HUGE - 3,080 square feet! 2 Story! High Ceilings! 2 Story Entry Foyer! Wood Floors in Foyer, Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen and Eat

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
285 Windsong Drive
285 Windsong Dr, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Enjoy this bright and spacious 3,200 square ft. home! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.There are hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in all bedrooms, and tile in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
48 Beaver Run Drive
48 Beaver Run Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Meticulously updated ranch home in amenity filled neighborhood. Home features upgraded laminate wood flooring in all living areas, tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Master bathroom features large walk in shower.

1 of 12

Last updated December 10 at 11:58pm
1 Unit Available
116 Calm Oak Circle
116 Calm Oaks Cir, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms, wood flooring in family room and kitchen. Conveniently located to Hunter Army Airfield, 95 shopping and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Richmond Hill, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richmond Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

