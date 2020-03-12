All apartments in Richmond Hill
750 Canyon Oak Loop

750 Canyon Oak Loop · (912) 756-5888
Location

750 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 750 Canyon Oak Loop · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Live Oak Plantation - : Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Beautiful wood laminate floors throughout main living area. Open kitchen with breakfast area and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large Spacious living room with french doors opening up to the private backyard with wooded view. 1/2 bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find 2 guest bedrooms, guest bathroom, laundry room, and Master Suite featuring master bath with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, and walk in closet. 1 car garage with storage shelving and fans. Located close to shopping, restaurants, I-95, Hwy 17, Ft Stewart, Hunter Army Air Field. Richmond Hill Schools. Community offers pool, basketball courts, and playground. Available now for rent.

(RLNE4466037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Canyon Oak Loop have any available units?
750 Canyon Oak Loop has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 Canyon Oak Loop have?
Some of 750 Canyon Oak Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Canyon Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
750 Canyon Oak Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Canyon Oak Loop pet-friendly?
No, 750 Canyon Oak Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 750 Canyon Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 750 Canyon Oak Loop does offer parking.
Does 750 Canyon Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Canyon Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Canyon Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 750 Canyon Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 750 Canyon Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 750 Canyon Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Canyon Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Canyon Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Canyon Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Canyon Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
