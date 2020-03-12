750 Canyon Oak Loop

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Live Oak Plantation - : Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Beautiful wood laminate floors throughout main living area. Open kitchen with breakfast area and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large Spacious living room with french doors opening up to the private backyard with wooded view. 1/2 bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find 2 guest bedrooms, guest bathroom, laundry room, and Master Suite featuring master bath with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, and walk in closet. 1 car garage with storage shelving and fans. Located close to shopping, restaurants, I-95, Hwy 17, Ft Stewart, Hunter Army Air Field. Richmond Hill Schools. Community offers pool, basketball courts, and playground. Available now for rent.



(RLNE4466037)