Richmond Hill, GA
426 Boyd Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:58 AM

426 Boyd Drive

426 Boyd Dr · (912) 996-3363
Location

426 Boyd Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
hot tub
A beautiful home with many upgrades in the heart of Richmond Hill! Conveniently located to schools and shopping! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge bonus room with a closet and recently updated wooden floors (tiles in kitchen and entry) throughout. The master suite is located on the main floor, with Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and walk in closet! The recently upgraded Kitchen include new appliances, new granite counter tops and new cabinets.The Great room has vaulted ceilings and atrium windows for natural light! Cozy up next to the gorgeous wood burning fireplace or relax on the porch overlooking the huge, .59 acre wooded back yard! There is plenty of extra room in the storage building /workshop for your toys! Add to all this a heated and Cooled Oversized garage

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/richmond-hill-ga?lid=13026180

(RLNE5521310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Boyd Drive have any available units?
426 Boyd Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 426 Boyd Drive have?
Some of 426 Boyd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Boyd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
426 Boyd Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Boyd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 426 Boyd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 426 Boyd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 426 Boyd Drive does offer parking.
Does 426 Boyd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Boyd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Boyd Drive have a pool?
No, 426 Boyd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 426 Boyd Drive have accessible units?
No, 426 Boyd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Boyd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Boyd Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Boyd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 Boyd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
