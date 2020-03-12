426 Boyd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage hot tub

A beautiful home with many upgrades in the heart of Richmond Hill! Conveniently located to schools and shopping! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge bonus room with a closet and recently updated wooden floors (tiles in kitchen and entry) throughout. The master suite is located on the main floor, with Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and walk in closet! The recently upgraded Kitchen include new appliances, new granite counter tops and new cabinets.The Great room has vaulted ceilings and atrium windows for natural light! Cozy up next to the gorgeous wood burning fireplace or relax on the porch overlooking the huge, .59 acre wooded back yard! There is plenty of extra room in the storage building /workshop for your toys! Add to all this a heated and Cooled Oversized garage



