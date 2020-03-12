All apartments in Richmond Hill
32 Port Drive
32 Port Drive

32 Port Dr · (912) 756-6654
Location

32 Port Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32 Port Drive · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
"Now Available" 32 Port Drive - Great deal in Richmond Hill! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home. Fireplace in the living room, 1 car garage, fenced backyard, and a sunroom. New paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms and dining room.

Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf

For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf

To send application or schedule a viewing:
https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=4a7ca329-0f64-4b46-ab79-eb8d52dea17b&source=Website

(RLNE5485716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Port Drive have any available units?
32 Port Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Port Drive have?
Some of 32 Port Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Port Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32 Port Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Port Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Port Drive is pet friendly.
Does 32 Port Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32 Port Drive does offer parking.
Does 32 Port Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Port Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Port Drive have a pool?
No, 32 Port Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32 Port Drive have accessible units?
No, 32 Port Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Port Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Port Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Port Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Port Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
