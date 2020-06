Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen, lots of cabinets, backsplash, eat in kitchen. Master on the main with large walk in closet and beautiful master bathroom. Two ample bedrooms with huge bonus/loft that would make a great family room area. Lawn care included. Unit can be partially furnished. Also available for sale.