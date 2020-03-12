All apartments in Richmond Hill
252 Flint Creek Drive
252 Flint Creek Drive

252 Flint Creek Dr · (912) 452-1777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

252 Flint Creek Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 252 Flint Creek Drive · Avail. Jun 26

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
252 Flint Creek Drive Available 06/26/20 *Coming Soon* 252 Flint Creek Drive in Mulberry subdivision, Richmond Hill - Beautiful all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fireplace. Beautiful fenced back yard. Hardwood floors in living areas and master bedroom. Stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen, and formal dining room. Beautiful fenced back yard too!

Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf

For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf?v11

To send application or schedule a viewing:
https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=562488a8-672a-4606-9103-8219b201aea1&source=Website

(RLNE4931739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Flint Creek Drive have any available units?
252 Flint Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 252 Flint Creek Drive have?
Some of 252 Flint Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Flint Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
252 Flint Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Flint Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Flint Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 252 Flint Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 252 Flint Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 252 Flint Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Flint Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Flint Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 252 Flint Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 252 Flint Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 252 Flint Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Flint Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Flint Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Flint Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Flint Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
