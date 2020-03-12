Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

252 Flint Creek Drive Available 06/26/20 *Coming Soon* 252 Flint Creek Drive in Mulberry subdivision, Richmond Hill - Beautiful all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fireplace. Beautiful fenced back yard. Hardwood floors in living areas and master bedroom. Stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen, and formal dining room. Beautiful fenced back yard too!



Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf



For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf?v11



To send application or schedule a viewing:

https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=562488a8-672a-4606-9103-8219b201aea1&source=Website



(RLNE4931739)