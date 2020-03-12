All apartments in Richmond Hill
190 Scarlett Lane

190 Scarlett Ln · (912) 452-1777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 190 Scarlett Lane · Avail. Jun 29

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
190 Scarlett Lane Available 06/29/20 *Coming Soon* 190 Scarlett Lane - Great 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom home with over 2100 sq ft in Whiteoak Subdivision! Fully equipped Kitchen with stainless appliances, Breakfast Area, and separate Formal Dining Room. Large fenced yard, and 2 car garage. Beautiful vinyl plank floors on kitchen & living area and carpet in bedrooms. Extremely convenient to all things Richmond Hill, and easy access to I-95.

Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf

For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf?v11

To send application or schedule a viewing:
https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=2d73f43c-859d-4567-ba66-6eb0c2be2681&source=Website

(RLNE4130001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Scarlett Lane have any available units?
190 Scarlett Lane has a unit available for $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 Scarlett Lane have?
Some of 190 Scarlett Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Scarlett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
190 Scarlett Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Scarlett Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Scarlett Lane is pet friendly.
Does 190 Scarlett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 190 Scarlett Lane does offer parking.
Does 190 Scarlett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Scarlett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Scarlett Lane have a pool?
No, 190 Scarlett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 190 Scarlett Lane have accessible units?
No, 190 Scarlett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Scarlett Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Scarlett Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Scarlett Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Scarlett Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
