Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

190 Scarlett Lane Available 06/29/20 *Coming Soon* 190 Scarlett Lane - Great 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom home with over 2100 sq ft in Whiteoak Subdivision! Fully equipped Kitchen with stainless appliances, Breakfast Area, and separate Formal Dining Room. Large fenced yard, and 2 car garage. Beautiful vinyl plank floors on kitchen & living area and carpet in bedrooms. Extremely convenient to all things Richmond Hill, and easy access to I-95.



Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf



For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf?v11



To send application or schedule a viewing:

https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=2d73f43c-859d-4567-ba66-6eb0c2be2681&source=Website



(RLNE4130001)