Redan, GA
6386 Kennonbriar Court
Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:49 PM

6386 Kennonbriar Court

6386 Kennonbriar Court · No Longer Available
Location

6386 Kennonbriar Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALL ELECTRIC TOWNHOME WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT!

Conveniently located in Lithonia with great access to the expressway. Recently built open-concept town home with stainless kitchen appliances. LVP flooring for easy maintenance. Washer and dryer too!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6386 Kennonbriar Court have any available units?
6386 Kennonbriar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6386 Kennonbriar Court currently offering any rent specials?
6386 Kennonbriar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6386 Kennonbriar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6386 Kennonbriar Court is pet friendly.
Does 6386 Kennonbriar Court offer parking?
No, 6386 Kennonbriar Court does not offer parking.
Does 6386 Kennonbriar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6386 Kennonbriar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6386 Kennonbriar Court have a pool?
No, 6386 Kennonbriar Court does not have a pool.
Does 6386 Kennonbriar Court have accessible units?
No, 6386 Kennonbriar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6386 Kennonbriar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6386 Kennonbriar Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6386 Kennonbriar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6386 Kennonbriar Court does not have units with air conditioning.

