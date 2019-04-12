All apartments in Redan
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6177 Saint Christophers Court
Last updated April 12 2019 at 4:43 PM

6177 Saint Christophers Court

6177 St Christophers Court · No Longer Available
Location

6177 St Christophers Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
ÃÂ  This is a lovely home that has a beautiful front yard with a back patio in back yard; home has a one car garage and nice size laundry area. Home has a gas starter fireplace in family room. This home has spacious dining room, updated kitchen with appliances, with 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 full bath rooms, and lots of closets. It is fresh and clean with new paint, carpet, counter tops, and other upgrades to make any family feel right at home. ÃÂ  Interior Amenities Carpet Throughout Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Range/Oven Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6177 Saint Christophers Court have any available units?
6177 Saint Christophers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6177 Saint Christophers Court have?
Some of 6177 Saint Christophers Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6177 Saint Christophers Court currently offering any rent specials?
6177 Saint Christophers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6177 Saint Christophers Court pet-friendly?
No, 6177 Saint Christophers Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6177 Saint Christophers Court offer parking?
Yes, 6177 Saint Christophers Court offers parking.
Does 6177 Saint Christophers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6177 Saint Christophers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6177 Saint Christophers Court have a pool?
No, 6177 Saint Christophers Court does not have a pool.
Does 6177 Saint Christophers Court have accessible units?
No, 6177 Saint Christophers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6177 Saint Christophers Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6177 Saint Christophers Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6177 Saint Christophers Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6177 Saint Christophers Court does not have units with air conditioning.

